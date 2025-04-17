Fantasy Soccer
Marius Muller headshot

Marius Muller Injury: Sidelined with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Muller will be sidelined for some time due to a head concussion after receiving a ball in his face this week in training, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference.

Muller will miss time due to concussion protocols after taking a ball to the head in training earlier this week and suffering a head injury. Pavao Pervan is expected to serve as the backup goalkeeper in his absence.

Marius Muller
VfL Wolfsburg
