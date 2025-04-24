Marius Muller Injury: Still not training
Muller (concussion) is still not training with the team and therefore out for the time being, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference.
Muller missed the last game due to a concussion suffered in training last week and has not been spotted in training since, ruling him out for the time being. He has been the backup goalie this season, so his absence does not impact the starting squad.
