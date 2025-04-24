Fantasy Soccer
Marius Muller headshot

Marius Muller Injury: Still not training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Muller (concussion) is still not training with the team and therefore out for the time being, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference.

Muller missed the last game due to a concussion suffered in training last week and has not been spotted in training since, ruling him out for the time being. He has been the backup goalie this season, so his absence does not impact the starting squad.

Marius Muller
VfL Wolfsburg
