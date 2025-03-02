Fantasy Soccer
Marius Muller

Marius Muller News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Muller had six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen.

Muller was well on his way to a clean sheet Saturday, but he conceded a goal to Mitchel Weiser in the 90th minute. It has now conceded three goals in four starts since taking over for the injured Kamil Grabara (thigh). He faces a very favorable matchup Saturday versus St. Pauli, a side which has scored a league-low 18 goals through 24 matches this season.

Marius Muller
VfL Wolfsburg
