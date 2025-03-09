Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marius Muller headshot

Marius Muller News: Concedes one in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Muller recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC St. Pauli.

Muller conceded one, and pulled off three saves and a punch Saturday. Wolfsburg's backup keeper has started the last five matches since regular keeper, Kamil Grabara, sustained a thigh injury. Grabara is close to returning and it is unclear whether he or Muller will be between the sticks in Wolfsburg's next against Augsburg.

Marius Muller
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now