Marius Muller News: Concedes one in draw
Muller recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC St. Pauli.
Muller conceded one, and pulled off three saves and a punch Saturday. Wolfsburg's backup keeper has started the last five matches since regular keeper, Kamil Grabara, sustained a thigh injury. Grabara is close to returning and it is unclear whether he or Muller will be between the sticks in Wolfsburg's next against Augsburg.
