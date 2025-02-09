Marius Muller News: First Bundesliga start

Muller recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Muller was called upon to make just a single save Saturday as Vfl Wolfsburg earned a share of the points in their 1-1 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen. With regular starter Kamil Grabara (thigh) sidelined for a matter of weeks due to injury, Muller was called upon to make his first ever Bundesliga start and claimed his first German top-flight clean sheet. If Grabara remains unavailable, expect Muller to be between the sticks Saturday when Wolfsburg travel to tussle with fourth-place VfB Stuttgart.