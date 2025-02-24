Fantasy Soccer
Marius Muller News: Makes four saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Muller made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bochum.

Muller allowed just a goal while making four saves during the draw to Bochum. Since taking over the net, he's let in three goals in the last four appearances, keeping a clean sheet with nine saves in that span. The keeper will travel to Werder Bremen for the next game on Saturday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.

