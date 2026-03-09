Marius Muller News: Sees red Saturday

Muller received a red card from the bench in Saturday's clash against Hamburger and will be suspended at least one game, according to Ruhr Nachrichten.

Muller has yet to see the field for Wolfsburg this season while serving as the backup to Kamil Grabara, but he still found himself in the spotlight during Saturday's clash against the Red Shorts. The goalkeeper was shown a late red card after getting involved in a heated altercation with opponents and referees on the sideline. Muller will miss at least one match through suspension, though the Bundesliga could tack on additional games depending on the review.