Marius Wolf Injury: Left match with injury
Wolf was subbed off in the second half of Friday's match against Bayern due to an apparent injury.
Wolf played nearly the entire game Friday but was brought off late because of an apparent injury. The 29-year-old was replaced by Mert Kömür in the 81st minute, and the extent of the injury is still unclear. The midfielder will be hoping to recover in time for next week's match versus Bochum.
