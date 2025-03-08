Marius Wolf News: Assists lone goal Saturday

Wolf assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Wolf set up the only goal of Saturday's match as his cross in the 23rd minute assisted Jeffery Gouweleeuw's header to take the 1-0 lead. It marked his third assist of the season, two of which have come in his last three matches. He played well on the defensive end too, winning four tackles, blocking one shot and winning six duels before he was subbed off in the 81st minute for Noahkai Banks.