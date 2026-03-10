Mark Flekken headshot

Mark Flekken Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 5:54am

Flekken (knee) was spotted training normally Tuesday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bayern as he remains out of the UCL squad, according to BILD.

Flekken returned to full team training Tuesday and could be in line to rejoin the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Bayern as he remains out of the UCL squad for this round. The goalkeeper has been sidelined since mid-January with an MCL injury but now appears to be closing in on a return to action. That said, Janis Blaswich has delivered solid performances between the posts during his absence, so it remains to be seen whether Flekken will step right back into the starting role once he is fully cleared to feature.

Mark Flekken
Bayer Leverkusen
