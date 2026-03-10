Mark Flekken Injury: Could return against Arsenal
Flekken (knee) was spotted training normally Tuesday and could be an option for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Arsenal, the club posted.
Flekken returned to full team training Tuesday, just one day ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Arsenal, and could be in line to rejoin the matchday squad. The goalkeeper has been sidelined since mid-January with an MCL injury but now appears to be closing in on a return to action. That said, Janis Blaswich has delivered solid performances between the posts during his absence, so it remains to be seen whether Flekken will step right back into the starting role once he is fully cleared to feature.
