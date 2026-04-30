Mark Flekken Injury: Late call for Leipzig clash
Flekken (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, with his availability depending on the final team training sessions, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.
Flekken had been ruled out of the Koln fixture with muscular problems following the DFB Pokal clash against Bayern, making his potential return for the Leipzig game a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The club will make a final call after assessing how he comes through the remaining sessions, with Janis Blaswich having stepped in between the posts during his absence and ready to continue if Flekken cannot be cleared in time for Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Flekken See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics3 days ago
-
Fantrax & Sleeper Strategy
Premier League Transfer News: Biggest Moves in 2025/26 Summer Window268 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38345 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38346 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Flekken See More