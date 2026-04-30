Mark Flekken Injury: Late call for Leipzig clash

Flekken (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, with his availability depending on the final team training sessions, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Flekken had been ruled out of the Koln fixture with muscular problems following the DFB Pokal clash against Bayern, making his potential return for the Leipzig game a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The club will make a final call after assessing how he comes through the remaining sessions, with Janis Blaswich having stepped in between the posts during his absence and ready to continue if Flekken cannot be cleared in time for Saturday.