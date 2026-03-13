Mark Flekken Injury: Not an option Saturday
Flekken (knee) won't be an option for Saturday's game against Bayern Munich, according to manager Kasper Hjulmand.
Flekken is back in team training, but this game comes too soon for the Dutch goalkeeper. He'll have two more opportunities to return to the side before the international break in March, with the first one being the return leg against Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday, March 17.
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