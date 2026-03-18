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Mark Flekken Injury: Option moving forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Flekken (knee) was back in team training since last week and is an option moving forward, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand, per BILD. "We have an excellent goalkeeper in Mark, who is fit again. It will be a very difficult decision, but it's good for our team. Mark is ready, and we will make a decision in the coming days."

Flekken is back in the mix for the Werkself after returning to full training last week. The goalkeeper had locked down the number one spot before his knee injury, but coach Kasper Hjulmand now has a real decision to make with Janis Blaswich delivering solid performances between the posts during his absence. Flekken's role will be determined in the coming days leading up to Saturday's matchup against Heidenheim.

Mark Flekken
Bayer Leverkusen
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