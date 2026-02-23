Mark Flekken headshot

Mark Flekken Injury: Out at least four weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Flekken is out for at least four weeks due to a knee injury, according to Bild.

Flekken is set to miss the next four weeks due to the knee injury he sustained last month. The goalkeeper had been a locked-in starter prior to his setback, but recent performances from Janis Blaswich could create uncertainty in the pecking order, making a rushed return unlikely.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Flekken
