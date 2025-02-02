Mark Flekken Injury: Picks up strain

Flekken was not featured during the 2-0 loss to Tottenham with a side strain. According to manager Thomas Frank, "Mark picked up a side strain two days ago so unfortunately he can't play".

Hakon Valdimarsson got the start in the net for Flekken, who has been dealing with a side strain. He had allowed eight goals in the last six PL matches, making 24 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper is set to be further assessed, though will have an extra week to recover with the next league clash not until Feb 15 against the Hammers.