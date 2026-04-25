Mark Flekken headshot

Mark Flekken Injury: Suffers muscular problems

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Flekken has been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Koln after picking up muscular problems following the match against Bayern in the DFB Pokal, according to the club.

Flekken's absence is a blow for Leverkusen heading into the weekend with no specific timeline provided for his return. Janis Blaswich is stepping in the starting XI between the posts in his absence and will hold the role until Flekken is back up to full fitness, with the club hoping the muscular issue proves minor enough to allow a swift return in the coming fixtures as the Werkself push through the final weeks of the season.

Mark Flekken
Bayer Leverkusen
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