Mark Flekken News: Clean sheet with six saves

Flekken registered six saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

For the 2024-25 Premier League, Flekken has five clean sheets, three of which he maintained across his last seven appearances since February. Statistically, Flekken's latest clean sheet is his best, considering it is among the aforementioned five's only one with at least six saves. Flekken's form reaching a new peak comes at a much-needed time, considering Brentford's next game is an away game at Arsenal on Saturday.