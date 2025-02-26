Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Flekken headshot

Mark Flekken News: Concedes late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Flekken made three saves in Brentford's 1-1 draw Wednesday against Everton, but gave up a crucial equalizer in the second half.

Flekken failed to make it three clean sheets in a row thanks to a late goal, and he's unlikely to keep a clean sheet next Saturday against Aston Villa, even though Brentford will have the rest advantage. Aston Villa have scored 40 goals in league play this season.

Mark Flekken
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now