Mark Flekken News: Concedes late equalizer
Flekken made three saves in Brentford's 1-1 draw Wednesday against Everton, but gave up a crucial equalizer in the second half.
Flekken failed to make it three clean sheets in a row thanks to a late goal, and he's unlikely to keep a clean sheet next Saturday against Aston Villa, even though Brentford will have the rest advantage. Aston Villa have scored 40 goals in league play this season.
