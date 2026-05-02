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Mark Flekken News: Concedes one in injury return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Flekken allowed a goal while making three saves during Saturday's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Flekken allowed a goal in the second half, but was backed with four goals as Leverkusen secured all three points Saturday. The keeper returned from a one match injury absence and has allowed three goals while combining for six saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Leverkusen head to Stuttgart next weekend.

Mark Flekken
Bayer Leverkusen
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