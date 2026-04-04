Mark Flekken headshot

Mark Flekken News: Concedes three in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:20am

Flekken allowed three goals while making two saves during Saturday's 6-3 win over Wolfsburg.

Flekken allowed all three goals in the first half but blanked Wolfsburg in the second 45 as Leverkusen came from behind for all three points. The keeper has allowed six goals while making four saves in his first two matches since returning from a lengthy absence due to a knee injury. Leverkusen head to Dortmund next weekend.

Mark Flekken
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Flekken See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Flekken See More
Premier League Transfer News: Biggest Moves in 2025/26 Summer Window
SOC
Premier League Transfer News: Biggest Moves in 2025/26 Summer Window
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
244 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
321 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
322 days ago
Premier League Preview: Brentford vs. Fulham Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
SOC
Premier League Preview: Brentford vs. Fulham Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
Author Image
Luke Atzert
325 days ago