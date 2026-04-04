Mark Flekken News: Concedes three in win

Flekken allowed three goals while making two saves during Saturday's 6-3 win over Wolfsburg.

Flekken allowed all three goals in the first half but blanked Wolfsburg in the second 45 as Leverkusen came from behind for all three points. The keeper has allowed six goals while making four saves in his first two matches since returning from a lengthy absence due to a knee injury. Leverkusen head to Dortmund next weekend.