Flekken had a big role to play against Newcastle, who registered 13 shots with five on target. Newcastle's opening goal came from the penalty spot after Flekken fouled Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade inside the box. He had been in good form in the Champions League prior to this match, keeping clean sheets in his previous two appearances, but he struggled to carry that momentum into this game. The mistake proved costly and shifted the momentum early in the second half. Flekken will look to bounce back in his next Champions League fixture against Olympiacos, who have struggled this season with just one win and six goals scored in the competition.