Mark Flekken News: Consecutive clean sheets

Flekken made three saves Friday to earn his second successive clean sheet in a convincing 4-0 victory over Leicester City. Brentford's veteran keeper is on a strong run of form, having made 10 saves and two clearances while conceding just one goal over his last three appearances (three starts). Flekken will look for his third successive clean sheet Wednesday when Brentford host Everton who have averaged two goals scored per fixture over their last three league matches.