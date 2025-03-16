Mark Flekken News: Five saves in Vitality win

Flekken had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against AFC Bournemouth.

Flekken was sharp Saturday. He made five skillful saves and was unlucky with the conceded goal which came off a deflection. The Dutchman has produced an average of 4.4 saves per game (74 percent), currently best in the EPL, and has produced four clean sheets, two from the last five matches. He has a good chance of delivering another shutout in the Bees next against Newcastle. In their last five EPL matches the Magpies have lost three and failed to score twice.