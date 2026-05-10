Mark Flekken News: Lets in three
Flekken had five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus VfB Stuttgart.
Flekken saw three goal go while making five saves during the loss to Stuttgart on Saturday. He's conceded 12 while making 15 saves in the last six appearances, keeping a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Hamburg for the final match of the season on Saturday, who have scored seven goals in the last five appearances.
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