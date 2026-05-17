Mark Flekken News: Makes five saves
Flekken made five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hamburger SV.
Flekken recovered after conceding an early goal, making five saves as part of a draw to conclude Leverkusen's season. He had five clean sheets on the year and will try to build on that next season. Levekusen missed out on the Champions League for next year but will take part in the Europa League.
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