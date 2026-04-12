Mark Flekken News: Registers clean sheet.
Flekken had no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Borussia Dortmund.
Flecken recorded two clearances and made 20 passes and registered his fifth clean sheet of the season. He has now recorded nine saves and two clearances across the last four games. Next, he takes on FC Augsburg, who have netted five times in the last four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Flekken See More
-
Fantrax & Sleeper Strategy
Premier League Transfer News: Biggest Moves in 2025/26 Summer Window250 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38327 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38328 days ago
-
Game Previews
Premier League Preview: Brentford vs. Fulham Predictions, Odds, & Lineups331 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Flekken See More