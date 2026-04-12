Mark Flekken headshot

Mark Flekken News: Registers clean sheet.

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Flekken had no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Borussia Dortmund.

Flecken recorded two clearances and made 20 passes and registered his fifth clean sheet of the season. He has now recorded nine saves and two clearances across the last four games. Next, he takes on FC Augsburg, who have netted five times in the last four games.

Mark Flekken
Bayer Leverkusen
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