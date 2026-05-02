Mark Flekken News: Starting during return

Flekken (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Leipzig.

Flekken made a faster turnaround than initially anticipated after being ruled out of the Koln fixture with muscular problems following the DFB Pokal clash against Bayern Munich, with the club's final assessment returning a positive outcome and the coaching staff clearing him to reclaim his place between the posts. His return is a significant boost for Leverkusen, with Janis Blaswich reverting to a backup role after stepping in during his absence. His ability to recover in time after such an uncertain buildup is an encouraging sign for the club as they head into a demanding final stretch of the season.