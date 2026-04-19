Mark Flekken headshot

Mark Flekken News: Three saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Flekken had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg.

Flekken made three saves and conceded two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Augsburg, managing just one clean sheet across his last four appearances. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, recording seven saves while conceding eight goals since returning from injury. He will look to bounce back in the next Bundesliga match against Koln.

Mark Flekken
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Flekken See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Flekken See More
Premier League Transfer News: Biggest Moves in 2025/26 Summer Window
SOC
Premier League Transfer News: Biggest Moves in 2025/26 Summer Window
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
258 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
335 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
336 days ago
Premier League Preview: Brentford vs. Fulham Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
SOC
Premier League Preview: Brentford vs. Fulham Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
Author Image
Luke Atzert
339 days ago