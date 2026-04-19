Mark Flekken News: Three saves in loss
Flekken had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg.
Flekken made three saves and conceded two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Augsburg, managing just one clean sheet across his last four appearances. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, recording seven saves while conceding eight goals since returning from injury. He will look to bounce back in the next Bundesliga match against Koln.
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