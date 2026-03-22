Mark Flekken News: Two saves in 3-3 draw
Flekken made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim.
Flekken made two saves but conceded three as his side drew away to Heidenheim. He returned to the starting lineup having been out (knee) since mid-January. In his 18 games this season, he has kept four clean sheets, although this is the sixth game this season that he has conceded three or more goals.
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