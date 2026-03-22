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Mark Flekken News: Two saves in 3-3 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Flekken made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Flekken made two saves but conceded three as his side drew away to Heidenheim. He returned to the starting lineup having been out (knee) since mid-January. In his 18 games this season, he has kept four clean sheets, although this is the sixth game this season that he has conceded three or more goals.

Mark Flekken
Bayer Leverkusen
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