Mark Flekken News: Two saves in 3-3 draw

Flekken made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Flekken made two saves but conceded three as his side drew away to Heidenheim. He returned to the starting lineup having been out (knee) since mid-January. In his 18 games this season, he has kept four clean sheets, although this is the sixth game this season that he has conceded three or more goals.