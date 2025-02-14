Mark McKenzie Injury: Could return immediately

McKenzie (groin) is on the squad list for Saturday's match against PSG.

McKenzie is possibly an option immediately after picking up what appeared to be a groin injury in the club's last match, as he is on the squad list. This could be a huge boost for the club, as he is a regular starer. That said, he will hope to see the start if fit, with Umit Akdag or returning Djibril Sidibe (achilles) as replacements if he misses out.