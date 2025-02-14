Fantasy Soccer
Mark McKenzie Injury: Could return immediately

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

McKenzie (groin) is on the squad list for Saturday's match against PSG.

McKenzie is possibly an option immediately after picking up what appeared to be a groin injury in the club's last match, as he is on the squad list. This could be a huge boost for the club, as he is a regular starer. That said, he will hope to see the start if fit, with Umit Akdag or returning Djibril Sidibe (achilles) as replacements if he misses out.

Mark McKenzie
Toulouse
