Mark McKenzie headshot

Mark McKenzie Injury: Forced off at halftime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

McKenzie (groin) was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 2-2 draw against Auxerre due to an adductor injury. He will be assessed in the coming days, according to LesViolets.

McKenzie has been an important starter in Toulouse's back three, and his absence could have a significant impact given the already known injuries in defense. If his injury proves to be more serious, Toulouse could potentially switch to a four-man defense and add a midfielder with the return of Vincent Sierro from injury.

Mark McKenzie
Toulouse
