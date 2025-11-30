McKenzie anchored the central role in Toulouse's back three and helped keep Marseille largely frustrated before the hour mark. Even as Marseille pushed numbers forward, he stayed aggressive in duels and cleared several dangerous deliveries while contributing two tackles, five clearances and three blocks. However, it was in the offensive phases that the American surprised as he contributed two chances created, including an assist in a strange manner since he was the one providing the long throw ball that Santiago Hidalgo headed into the nets to win one point at the Velodrome.