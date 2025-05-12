Mark McKenzie News: Logs assist in return

McKenzie delivered an assist and made 10 clearances and two blocks during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lens.

McKenzie returned from his two-match ban and not only excelled defensively as he usually does but this time also had a great contribution on the attacking end as he was credited with an assist for his team's lone goal. The center-back averaged six clearances per game over the seven starts he had prior to the game where he was sent off early and this performance just reinforces how he looks way more settled during the final stretch of his first Ligue 1 campaign.