Mark McKenzie News: No longer suspended

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

McKenzie is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.

McKenzie is done with his one-game ban after sitting out against Paris, only missing the one match due to the ban. With 18 starts in 20 appearances this campaign, he will likely return to a starting spot in the defense, notching two assists despite the central role.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark McKenzie See More
