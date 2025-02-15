Mark McKenzie News: On bench against PSG
McKenzie (groin) is among the substitutes for Saturday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain.
McKenzie may see minutes in this game but only as a backup option, with his return to the starting lineup more likely in the subsequent match at Le Havre. He has been a regular source of defensive stats, averaging 3.9 clearances and 2.0 tackles per contest this season. He should challenge Umit Akdag for playing time now that he's fit.
