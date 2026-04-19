Mark McKenzie News: Option for play
McKenzie is no longer suspended and is an option for his club moving forward.
McKenzie is not going to miss any more time in league play due to his suspension, still set to miss a Coupe de France game, but is an option for their next contest against Monaco. The defender is likely to return to a starting role in the coming games now that he is an option again, starting in 24 of his 26 appearances this season.
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