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Mark McKenzie News: Receives two-match ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

McKenzie received a two-match suspension following the red card he picked up in Sunday's loss against Lille, the league announced.

McKenzie is set to miss the next two matchups against Lens in Ligue 1 on Friday and in the Coupe de France next week, leaving a temporary hole in the lineup. The American defender is expected to be back in contention for the April 25 clash against Monaco. In the meantime, Seny Koumbassa is the favorite to step in and handle duties in the back three for TeFeCe.

Mark McKenzie
Toulouse
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