Mark McKenzie News: Sent off Sunday
McKenzie was sent off early in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Reims for a foul as the last defender.
McKenzie will miss Sunday's clash against Nantes after being sent off in the 27th minute of the game for a foul as the last defender. His absence will force a change in the starting XI since he is an undisputed starter for Toulouse, with Umit Akdag likely seeing increased playing time against the Canaries.
