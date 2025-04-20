Fantasy Soccer
Mark McKenzie headshot

Mark McKenzie News: Sent off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

McKenzie was sent off early in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Reims for a foul as the last defender.

McKenzie will miss Sunday's clash against Nantes after being sent off in the 27th minute of the game for a foul as the last defender. His absence will force a change in the starting XI since he is an undisputed starter for Toulouse, with Umit Akdag likely seeing increased playing time against the Canaries.

Mark McKenzie
Toulouse
