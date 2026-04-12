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Mark McKenzie News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

McKenzie was shown a red card in the 48th minute of Sunday's match against Lille.

McKenzie is heading for a suspension and the sidelines, as he was shown a straight red after he was the last defender on a rough tackle. This will leave him out for a match, with a return set for April 25 against Monaco. He is a starter, so this will force a change, with Charlie Cresswell as a possible replacement.

Mark McKenzie
Toulouse
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