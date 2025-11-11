McKenzie returned to the team after missing the previous game due to an injury and had a decent performance with some numbers across the board. His outing doesn't scream fantasy stud but at the same time it's an encouraging improvement if we make a comparison with the last three appearances he had prior to the physical setback he had. This and the fact that McKenzie was able to play for 80 minutes definitely bring some hope to those betting on him playing like he was at the start of the campaign.