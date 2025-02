Arnautovic (thigh) scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 2-1 win against Fiorentina.

Arnautovic replaced Marcus Thuram in the 28th minute and headed in the winner off Carlos Augusto's cross in the 52nd minute. This was Arnautovic's first goal of the campaign. He has featured nine times, all as a substitute.