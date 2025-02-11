Marko Arnautovic Injury: Scores, then injured against Fiorentina
Arnautovic scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's game versus Fiorentina but left a little early due to a potential adductor injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Arnautovic put his team on top with a point-blank header after coming in early for Marcus Thuram (undisclosed) but picked a physical problem of his own and will have to be assessed ahead of Sunday's match versus Juventus. Mehdi Taremi and Joaquin Correa are the other offensive options.
