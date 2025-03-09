Marko Arnautovic News: Finds the net against Monza

Arnautovic scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Monza.

Arnautovic took advantage of Marcus Thuram getting a breather and found the target with a crafty header from close range late in the first half. He has scored twice in his last four showings (one start), posting five shots (four on target), two key passes and two crosses (zero accurate).