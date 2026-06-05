Marko Arnautovic News: Focal point of Austria's attack
Arnautovic has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to lead the attack throughout the competition as the nation's all-time record scorer.
Arnautovic contributed across the Serbian Super Liga and Europa League campaigns with Red Star Belgrade this season, recording 10 goals and nine assists across all competitions. The veteran brings unrivalled international experience and the goalscoring instinct that has made him Austria's most prolific scorer of all time, and coach Rangnick trusts him as the central target man around whom the Austrian attack is built. Arnautovic heads into what is his first and almost certainly his only World Cup with the motivation to lead Austria on the biggest stage of his career.
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