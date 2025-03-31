Marko Arnautovic News: Strikes in Udinese match

Arnautovic drew one foul and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Udinese.

Arnautovic replaced Lautaro Martinez (thigh) up front and made his presence felt as he was at the right place at the right time on a juicy feed by Federico Dimarco, tucking it home from close range. He has found his scoring touch lately, scoring thrice in his last five displays, adding five shots (all on target, one key pass and three crosses (zero accurate).