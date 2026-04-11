Marko Dmitrovic News: Allows four goals in defeat
Dmitrovic registered five saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Barcelona.
Dmitrovic could not salvage a difficult evening despite stopping five shots, as he conceded four goals and was directly responsible for Lamine Yamal's goal after failing to clear the ball. It was the third time in his last nine games that he conceded four or more, and he has let in two or more goals in 10 of his last 12 appearances, keeping just one clean sheet in that run.He next faces Rayo Vallecano on April 23.
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