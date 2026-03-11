Marko Dmitrovic News: Allows one goal in draw

Dmitrovic made two saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Oviedo.

Dmitrovic was beaten in the opening 10 minutes and had little involvement after that with Oviedo offering minimal threat, ending the game with two saves.The early goal however highlighted a difficult recent run for the goalkeeper, with that strike bringing his tally to 24 goals conceded across his last 11 games without a single clean sheet during that stretch. He will be aiming to turn things around on Sunday against Mallorca.