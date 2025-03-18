Marko Dmitrovic News: Allows three in loss

Dmitrovic made three saves and conceded three goals during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Betis.

Dmitrovic was definitely one of the villains for Leganes as he committed critical mistakes in the first two goals scored by the opposition and the allowed one more to see his team losing all three points despite getting a two-goal lead in the opening frame. With multiple goals allowed in five of the last six starts, Dmitrovic won't have an easier life after the international break as the next three matches include clashes against Real Madrid (away) and Barcelona (home).