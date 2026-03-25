Marko Dmitrovic headshot

Marko Dmitrovic News: Beaten twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Dmitrovic registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Getafe.

Dmitrovic was beaten twice in the first half, and both goals came from similar situations in which Espanyol defended poorly on set pieces. Dmitrovic has allowed multiple goals in all but one of his last 10 appearances, so he's far from being a reliable option in most fantasy formats.

Marko Dmitrovic
Espanyol
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