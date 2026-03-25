Marko Dmitrovic News: Beaten twice in loss
Dmitrovic registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Getafe.
Dmitrovic was beaten twice in the first half, and both goals came from similar situations in which Espanyol defended poorly on set pieces. Dmitrovic has allowed multiple goals in all but one of his last 10 appearances, so he's far from being a reliable option in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marko Dmitrovic See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season244 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 20September 20, 2023
-
Sorare
Sorare 2022/23 La Liga Goalkeeper RankingsJuly 30, 2022
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. Eibar PreviewJune 13, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marko Dmitrovic See More